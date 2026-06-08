Why Varun Dhawan said no to 'Andhadhun'
What's the story
Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun is one of the most celebrated thrillers in contemporary Hindi cinema. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, the 2018 film was a critical and commercial hit. But did you know it nearly had an entirely different cast?
Casting revelation
Varun Dhawan reveals he turned down 'Andhadhun'
During a recent appearance on comedian Tanmay Bhat's YouTube channel, Varun Dhawan was asked if there was a major film that he had rejected and later regretted. Dhawan confirmed there was indeed such a film. "I think a good movie. I think I said no to a good film," he said, adding it was Andhadhun.
Scheduling conflict
Why Dhawan couldn't take up the film
Dhawan revealed, "I was filming for something else. So I couldn't do it. And the original cast of the film was supposed to be me and Kangana." Reports had long suggested that Raghavan had initially discussed Andhadhun with Dhawan, who had previously worked with him on Badlapur (2015).
Casting outcome
'Andhadhun' became a landmark success for Khurrana
Eventually, Khurrana was cast in the lead role. The film also received widespread acclaim for Tabu's nuanced performance and its unpredictable plot. Andhadhun became a critical and commercial success, winning several awards and solidifying Raghavan's reputation as one of India's best directors. Meanwhile, Dhawan is currently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father, David Dhawan.