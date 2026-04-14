Varun Dhawan to lead Vivek Agnihotri's 'Operation Sindoor' film?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan , who recently impressed audiences with his performance in Border 2, is reportedly in talks for another war film. The actor has been approached by filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and producer Bhushan Kumar for their upcoming project Operation Sindoor, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. The portal quoted an unnamed source as saying that Dhawan has expressed interest in the lead role.

Role discussion 'He is expected to hear the full narration soon' The source told the portal, "Varun has been offered Operation Sindoor, and the actor has shown his interest in playing the lead." "Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri went to Varun with the lead protagonist role in the film, and the actor has shown early interest in the subject. He is expected to hear the full narration soon and then take a call on the same."

Future endeavors Dhawan took break to spend time with daughter Lara The source also revealed that Dhawan recently took a break from acting to spend time with his daughter, Lara. The actor is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on May 22. After this, he will sign new projects and is expected to start filming by July 2026.

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