Varun Dhawan to star in YRF's horror debut

A source close to the project revealed, "Yash Raj Films (YRF) is entering the horror genre for the first time with a feature film directed by Abhay Pannu, strategically championed by Akshaye Widhani, and now headlined by Varun Dhawan as the lead."

"YRF have made films across almost every genre except horror. Come 2027, and the banner will finally step into this genre."