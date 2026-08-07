Varun Dhawan to star in YRF's horror debut
What's the story
In a groundbreaking move, Yash Raj Films (YRF) is all set to enter the horror genre with its first-ever horror feature film. The project will be helmed by Abhay Pannu, who is known for his critically acclaimed series Rocket Boys, reported Bollywood Hungama. The outlet confirmed that Varun Dhawan has been roped in as the lead actor for this ambitious venture.
Project insights
'Come 2027, and the banner will finally step into...'
A source close to the project revealed, "Yash Raj Films (YRF) is entering the horror genre for the first time with a feature film directed by Abhay Pannu, strategically championed by Akshaye Widhani, and now headlined by Varun Dhawan as the lead."
"YRF have made films across almost every genre except horror. Come 2027, and the banner will finally step into this genre."
Director's debut
Pannu's directorial debut in theaters
The horror film will also be Pannu's directorial debut in theaters after his success with Rocket Boys.
For Dhawan, this upcoming horror film will be his second project with YRF after the success of Sui Dhaaga.
Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which earned ₹74.82 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.