Varun shares daughter's Hip Dysplasia diagnosis: Meaning, early signs, treatment

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently revealed that his two-year-old daughter, Lara, has been diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH), a condition he said is often overlooked. On a recent episode of Be A Man, Yaar!, he shared how early detection helped her improve and stressed the importance of awareness about this mobility disorder. Here's what you should know about DDH.

Dhawan's statement What Dhawan shared about Lara's diagnosis Dhawan said, "When she was 1.5 years old...she was diagnosed with DDH, which is the hip slipping out of the socket." "There's good diagnosis for this in the Western world at birth, but not in India." "She didn't need to do a surgery. With one procedure, they could put the hip back. But she had to be in a spica cast...for 2.5 months, which is extremely difficult." "Now the cast is out. I want to write a book on it."

Condition details DDH affects infant hip development DDH affects the normal development of an infant's hip joint. In a healthy hip, the ball-shaped head of the thigh bone fits perfectly into the socket portion of the pelvis for smooth movement. However, in DDH, this joint may be loose, shallow or dislocated, affecting the child's mobility. The condition can affect one or both hips and ranges from mild to severe. According to Cleveland Clinic, it's most common in babies and young children, but may also affect adults sometimes.

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Detection Early DDH signs and risk factors Early signs of DDH include uneven skin folds on the thighs, restricted movement in one leg, or one leg appearing shorter than the other. A clicking sound when moving the baby's hips or difficulty spreading the legs during diaper changes are also common indicators. Rajiv Kumar, a senior consultant pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Sumitra Medical Centre, told Moneycontrol, "Although some babies get this with symptoms, others may seem entirely normal, making it imperative to suspect and perform routine screening."

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Causes Genetics often impact DDH, but aren't a direct cause According to The International Hip Dysplasia Institute, "Hip dysplasia is approximately 12 times more likely when there is a family history." However, it's important to remember that while "genetics plays a role, it is not a direct cause of hip dysplasia." "Babies in the breech position are more likely to have instability than babies in a normal womb position and have an increased risk of DDH."