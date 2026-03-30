Daughter-in-law not legally obligated to support parents-in-law: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a daughter-in-law is not legally bound to provide maintenance to her parents-in-law. The ruling was delivered by Justice Madan Pal Singh in a case where an elderly couple sought maintenance from their daughter-in-law after their son's death. The court examined Section 144 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which specifies dependents entitled to maintenance, and concluded that parents-in-law are not included.

Case dismissal Allahabad HC dismissed revision petition The court dismissed a revision petition filed by an elderly couple against their daughter-in-law. The couple had challenged an August 2025 order of a family court in Agra, which rejected their plea for maintenance under Section 144 of the BNSS. They argued that they were old, uneducated, and financially dependent on their deceased son, who was a constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Decision upheld No evidence of daughter-in-law's compassionate appointment The couple contended that their daughter-in-law, also a constable, had a stable income and received service-related benefits after her husband's death. They argued she had a moral duty to support them. However, the court upheld the family court's decision, stating there was no evidence that the daughter-in-law got her job on compassionate grounds after her husband's demise.

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