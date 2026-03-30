Sarvam unveils Chanakya for high security AI applications

Sarvam AI has launched a new vertical, Chanakya, to provide secure and mission-critical artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to enterprises and government sectors. The move comes as the company expands its offerings beyond consumer tools. In a post on X, Sarvam said it has spent the last year building full-stack AI for "problems of national consequence and complex enterprises."

Advanced capabilities Chanakya for regulated and strategic use The Chanakya vertical is designed to address the needs of organizations that can't rely on public cloud infrastructure or consumer-grade AI tools. These include regulated enterprises and institutions in strategic sectors. The systems developed under this initiative will have a "dual use," catering to both enterprise needs and strategic applications.

Product launches Sarvam unveiled Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B At the India AI Impact Summit this year, Sarvam unveiled its first in-house AI models, Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B. The company also launched a range of products such as Sarvam Vision for OCR and multimodal capabilities, Sarvam Dub for translation and dubbing, and the Indus beta app for mobile/web. It also showcased its AI-powered smart glasses called Sarvam Kaze.

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