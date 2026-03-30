Spanish remake of 'Drishyam' to start filming in June

The Spanish remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi film Drishyam will go on floors in June, producer Rodrigo Espinel announced at the ongoing International Film Festival of Delhi. According to Bombay Times, he said, "It's an interesting story because my partner is a Mexican producer who bought the IP rights...Spain has wonderful tax incentives. The concept can be adapted perfectly to Spanish culture."

Production details Original 'Drishyam' was released in 2013 Espinel revealed that the Spanish remake of Drishyam will have a Spanish director and an all-Spanish cast. He said, "So, we have now started working on it, and we are going to start shooting next June." The film is an adaptation of the 2015 Hindi film starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, which was itself a remake of Mohanlal's 2013 Malayalam movie Drishyam.

Audience connection Espinel says 'Drishyam' remake will connect with Spanish viewers Espinel expressed confidence that the Drishyam remake would resonate with Spanish audiences. He explained, "It is the story of a father who tries to protect his daughter...and a mother who tries to find her son." "If you try to adapt a very local movie, it's difficult. Even if we adapt the story, the soul of the film is lost." "In this case, even though it is a very Indian movie, it's easy to adapt and connect with our audience."

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