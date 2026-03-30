Spanish remake of 'Drishyam' to start filming in June
What's the story
The Spanish remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi film Drishyam will go on floors in June, producer Rodrigo Espinel announced at the ongoing International Film Festival of Delhi. According to Bombay Times, he said, "It's an interesting story because my partner is a Mexican producer who bought the IP rights...Spain has wonderful tax incentives. The concept can be adapted perfectly to Spanish culture."
Production details
Original 'Drishyam' was released in 2013
Espinel revealed that the Spanish remake of Drishyam will have a Spanish director and an all-Spanish cast. He said, "So, we have now started working on it, and we are going to start shooting next June." The film is an adaptation of the 2015 Hindi film starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, which was itself a remake of Mohanlal's 2013 Malayalam movie Drishyam.
Audience connection
Espinel says 'Drishyam' remake will connect with Spanish viewers
Espinel expressed confidence that the Drishyam remake would resonate with Spanish audiences. He explained, "It is the story of a father who tries to protect his daughter...and a mother who tries to find her son." "If you try to adapt a very local movie, it's difficult. Even if we adapt the story, the soul of the film is lost." "In this case, even though it is a very Indian movie, it's easy to adapt and connect with our audience."
Film series
Hindi and Malayalam versions of 'Drishyam 3' release this year
The Hindi film Drishyam, released in 2015, was a commercial success and spawned a sequel, Drishyam 2, in 2022. The sequel was directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also helmed Drishyam 3, set to release on October 2. The third installment will introduce new cast members Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Meanwhile, the Malayalam version's second part, Drishyam 2, was released in 2021, and the third part is set to hit theaters on May 21 this year.