Varun-Mrunal's 'Hai Jawani...': When's the trailer dropping?

Trailer expectations

Trailer to feature perfect blend of laughter, entertainment

The upcoming trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is expected to feature a perfect blend of laughter and a fun romantic storyline. The teaser and songs such as WOW and Vyah Karwado Ji have already gone viral, further increasing the anticipation for the film. Fans are particularly excited to see Dhawan return to commercial comedy, previously seen in Main Tera Hero and Dishoom, among others.