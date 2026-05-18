Varun-Mrunal's 'Hai Jawani...': When's the trailer dropping?
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, will be released on May 21, reported Pinkvilla. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, is directed by David Dhawan. It is being touted as a light-hearted romantic comedy in the legendary filmmaker's signature style.
Trailer expectations
Trailer to feature perfect blend of laughter, entertainment
The upcoming trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is expected to feature a perfect blend of laughter and a fun romantic storyline. The teaser and songs such as WOW and Vyah Karwado Ji have already gone viral, further increasing the anticipation for the film. Fans are particularly excited to see Dhawan return to commercial comedy, previously seen in Main Tera Hero and Dishoom, among others.
Film details
Film to hit theaters on June 5
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be released in theaters on June 5. The pre-release hype and the nostalgia associated with David's films are working in its favor. It is produced by Tips Films and also features Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, and Jimmy Shergill.