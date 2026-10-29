Varun Sharma exits Utsav Entertainment's upcoming film 'Naam'
What's the story
Actor Varun Sharma and Utsav Entertainment, the makers of the upcoming action thriller Naam - To Live Is War, have decided to part ways. The split comes after talks over existing commitments and scheduling, reported Bollywood Hungama. A statement from both parties read, "Accommodating the project at this time has become challenging."
Statement
'While things may not align this time...'
The joint statement read, "We were genuinely looking forward to this collaboration and exploring the opportunity to work together."
"However, given the existing professional commitments and scheduling considerations, we felt it was best to take a considered and practical decision at this stage."
"While things may not align this time, we hope to find an opportunity to collaborate in the future when circumstances are more conducive."
Career
Sharma's other projects
Sharma made his feature film debut in the 2013 comedy-drama Fukrey, alongside Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, and Manjot Singh.
It went on to be a cult classic, grossing ₹48.94 crore at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.
He has also starred in Chhichhore, Roohi, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, among others.