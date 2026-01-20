Shoojit Sircar-Vikramaditya Motwane to present acclaimed short film 'Thursday Special'

The film stars Anubha Fatehpuria and Ramakanth Dayama as Ram and Shakuntala, an elderly couple whose relationship is defined by their love for food and a weekly Thursday ritual. Karan Luthra produces the film, with Tandon writing the script along with co-writer and executive producer Krati Tandon. The story has reportedly been in the director's heart for years.

Filmmaker's views

Sircar and Motwane praised Tandon's 'Thursday Special'

Sircar, known for films like Piku and October, lauded the film's simplicity. He said, "Thursday Special really moved me with its simplicity and gentle storytelling." Motwane, on the other hand, highlighted the film's focus on overlooked narratives. "When I watched Thursday Special, I was struck by...there are so many other stories out there in the mundane." The film has won 25 awards across global festivals and will be released on January 29 via the Humans of Cinema YouTube channel.