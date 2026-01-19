Varun Tej drops 'Korean Kanakaraju' teaser: Horror-comedy gets a wild twist
First Frame Entertainments announced the title of Varun Tej's new Indo-Korean horror-comedy, Korean Kanakaraju, on his birthday via its X handle, and Varun Tej subsequently shared the title glimpse on his X timeline.
This film marks a big shift for him, showing off a totally fresh mass avatar.
Produced by First Frame Entertainments and UV Creations, the teaser is already turning heads.
Teaser highlights: Spooky meets action
The teaser kicks off with Korean police grilling Satya, a professional photographer from Penukonda, Ananthapur, Andhra Pradesh.
They're on the hunt for Kanakaraju—a mysterious figure who shows up under a blood-red moon, rocking a dhoti and wielding a katana with Lord Shiva's tattoo.
The spirit goes full throttle in some intense action scenes against the cops.
Crew and release details
Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi with music by S Thaman, Korean Kanakaraju also features cinematography from Manoj Reddy Katasan and editing by Satyaa G.
The film is set to hit theaters in summer 2026.