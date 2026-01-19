Varun Tej drops 'Korean Kanakaraju' teaser: Horror-comedy gets a wild twist Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

First Frame Entertainments announced the title of Varun Tej's new Indo-Korean horror-comedy, Korean Kanakaraju, on his birthday via its X handle, and Varun Tej subsequently shared the title glimpse on his X timeline.

This film marks a big shift for him, showing off a totally fresh mass avatar.

Produced by First Frame Entertainments and UV Creations, the teaser is already turning heads.