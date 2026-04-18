Vasanth in talks with Silambarasan for Marimuthu's 'God of Love'

Santhanam reunites with Silambarasan after 'Vaalu'

Comedy favorite Santhanam joins the cast, reuniting with Silambarasan for the first time since Vaalu. Fans loved their chemistry then, so expectations are high now.

The team plans to finish shooting by October 2026 and release it in theaters next year.

With Rukmini's rising popularity (especially post-Kantara: Chapter 1), this project is definitely one to watch out for.