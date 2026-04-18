Vasanth in talks with Silambarasan for Marimuthu's 'God of Love'
Entertainment
Rukmini Vasanth is in talks to star opposite Silambarasan TR in Ashwath Marimuthu's new film, tentatively called God of Love.
Filming kicks off in May 2026, right after Silambarasan wraps up Arasan.
The makers are reportedly planning the film on a grand scale with high production values.
Santhanam reunites with Silambarasan after 'Vaalu'
Comedy favorite Santhanam joins the cast, reuniting with Silambarasan for the first time since Vaalu. Fans loved their chemistry then, so expectations are high now.
The team plans to finish shooting by October 2026 and release it in theaters next year.
With Rukmini's rising popularity (especially post-Kantara: Chapter 1), this project is definitely one to watch out for.