Vasanth joins Pauly in Malayalam 'NP 51' as Famy debuts

Rukmini Vasanth, fresh off her praised role in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello, is stepping into Malayalam cinema alongside Nivin Pauly for his 51st film, called NP 51.

The project was announced at a pooja ceremony and will be directed by Nashid Famy, making his directorial debut.

The movie is backed by Martin Prakatt Films and Pauly Jr Pictures.