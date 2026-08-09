Vasanth joins Pauly in Malayalam 'NP 51' as Famy debuts
Entertainment
Rukmini Vasanth, fresh off her praised role in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello, is stepping into Malayalam cinema alongside Nivin Pauly for his 51st film, called NP 51.
The project was announced at a pooja ceremony and will be directed by Nashid Famy, making his directorial debut.
The movie is backed by Martin Prakatt Films and Pauly Jr Pictures.
Varghese joins 'NP 51' cast
Aju Varghese, who's teamed up with Nivin before, joins the cast in a key role.
Director Famy previously wrote the hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.
Meanwhile, Nivin is gearing up for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (out August 21) and working on his milestone 50th film with Alphonse Puthren.
Rukmini also has Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups coming up soon in Kannada.