'Silence mistaken for acceptance': Vashu Bhagnani addresses Ramesh Taurani dispute

Veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani has opened up about his long journey in Bollywood, his association with director David Dhawan , and his strained relationship with Ramesh Taurani , the founder of music record label Tips Industries. In a strongly worded statement, Bhagnani said that while he rarely speaks publicly about industry relationships, he now feels it is important to put his side of the story on record after what he described as "betrayal of trust."

Early association 'My association with the Taurani family began through music business...' Bhagnani said his professional relationship with the Taurani family started long before he became a film producer. He claimed that he had already built a successful audio cassette manufacturing business and established strong connections within the entertainment world before launching his production ventures. "My association with the Taurani family began through the music business, particularly with Kumar Taurani." "Later, I entered film production through Pooja Films and Pooja Entertainment, building my projects, partnerships, and productions independently."

Token of appreciation On gifting cars to Dhawan and Govinda One of the most striking memories Bhagnani mentioned was gifting cars to Dhawan and Govinda as a token of appreciation for the blockbuster film Coolie No. 1. "I believed success should be shared with the people who create it. When I suggested that we jointly gift cars to David Dhawan ji and Govinda ji, Ramesh ji did not wish to be part of it. I therefore proceeded on my own because I felt it was the right thing to do."

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Professional collaboration 'People can verify the records themselves' Bhagnani also addressed what he called misconceptions about industry history and professional collaborations. He pointed to his long-running partnership with Dhawan, with whom he delivered several successful films over the years. "People can verify the records themselves. I worked with David Dhawan ji from the beginning of my production journey and built several successful films together." "Ramesh Taurani took 31 years to sign David Dhawan for his own first direct venture, which itself reflects the chronology of our respective journeys."

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Future earnings Bhagnani's proposal regarding future revenues and royalties The most notable part of the statement was his proposal regarding future revenues and royalties. "If there is ever any royalty or benefit from this music, I would like it to reach the actors, directors, writers and actresses who stood by me and helped build these films." He noted, "There comes a time when silence is mistaken for acceptance. I am only sharing my side of the story and the facts as I experienced them."

Legal dispute Ongoing legal battle over music rights and creative ownership issues Bhagnani's statement comes amid an ongoing legal dispute involving music rights and creative ownership issues over songs Chunari Chunari and Ishq Hona Hai connected to films associated with Tips Industries. Recent weeks have seen both camps exchange statements over the matter as Varun Dhawan's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release on Friday, which is helmed by Dhawan. The songs were remade for the upcoming film.