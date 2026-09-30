Producer Vashu Bhagnani hospitalized in London amid I-T raids
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani (65) has reportedly been hospitalized in London, where he is currently based. The reason for his hospitalization has not been disclosed yet, but when contacted by the news agency ANI on Tuesday, the filmmaker reportedly asked to be left "alone." Further details about his health condition are awaited.
Investigation update
I-T raids happened at 12 locations connected to him
The news of Bhagnani's hospitalization comes days after the Income Tax (I-T) Department reportedly conducted searches at 12 locations connected to him and his daughter-in-law, actor Rakul Preet Singh.
The raids were part of an investigation into suspected fund irregularities, with reports suggesting that the department is looking into funds allegedly being sent abroad under the pretext of financing film projects.
Ongoing probe
Raids part of probe into alleged overseas remittances
The I-T Department is reportedly focusing on alleged overseas remittances linked to film production and related expenses.
The exact nature of these transactions, including the amounts involved, has not been disclosed yet.
No tax violations have been confirmed by the Income Tax Department so far.
Career overview
Bhagnani has produced several successful Bollywood films
Bhagnani is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. He founded Pooja Entertainment in 1995 and made his debut as a producer with the Govinda-starrer Coolie No. 1.
He went on to produce several successful films over the years, including Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.
In recent years, Pooja Entertainment has struggled at box office, with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Bell Bottom failing to perform well.
Family legacy
About his son, producer Jackky Bhagnani
Bhagnani's son, Jackky, started his film career as an actor with Kal Kisne Dekha in 2009 before finding moderate success with F.A.L.T.U in 2011. After a series of unsuccessful films, he moved to film production and joined Pooja Entertainment in 2016.
He married Singh in 2024.
The company was also in the news last year after many employees alleged non-payment of dues for months amid reports that Bhagnani had sold the office premises to recover finances.