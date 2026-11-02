Veteran director-writer Ved Rahi dies at 93

Born in May 1933 in Jammu to Mulk Raj Saraf, a pioneering journalist of the state, Rahi made a name as a Dogri writer.

He later moved to Mumbai to explore opportunities in the film industry.

His career took off with writing screenplays and dialogues for films like Yeh Raat Phir Na Aayegi, Pavitra Paapi, Aap Aaye Bahaar Aayi, Beimaan, Mome Ki Gudiya, Sanyasi, Charas, and Bezubaan.