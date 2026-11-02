Veteran director-writer Ved Rahi dies at 93
What's the story
Renowned writer and filmmaker Ved Rahi, who directed the iconic TV serial Gul Gulshan Gulfam, passed away at his Thane residence on Sunday. He was 93. Rahi's literary and poetic prowess was deeply rooted in his mastery of Hindi and Dogri languages. His illustrious career includes several notable films, including Prem Parbat and Kali Ghata.
Early life
Career beginnings, Dogri literature
Born in May 1933 in Jammu to Mulk Raj Saraf, a pioneering journalist of the state, Rahi made a name as a Dogri writer.
He later moved to Mumbai to explore opportunities in the film industry.
His career took off with writing screenplays and dialogues for films like Yeh Raat Phir Na Aayegi, Pavitra Paapi, Aap Aaye Bahaar Aayi, Beimaan, Mome Ki Gudiya, Sanyasi, Charas, and Bezubaan.
Career highlights
Direction and Doordarshan serials
Rahi eventually ventured into direction with films like Prem Parbat, Kali Ghata, and Veer Savarkar in 2001.
Sadly, Prem Parbat is lost to viewers.
He also made a name for himself on Doordarshan during the 1980s and 1990s with serials like Gul Gulshan Gulfam, Meera, Katha Sagar, Zindagi, Ehsaas, and Rishtey.
Legacy
Rahi was recipient of prestigious awards
Rahi was a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award for his Dogri short story collection Aale. He also won the Rahul Sankrityayan Award and the Kusumagraj Rashtriya Sahitya Puraskar.
His former neighbor at New Sarvottam Society in Irla remembered him fondly, saying he had lived there for a long time before moving in with one of his daughters.
Rahi is survived by two daughters, Anju Patel and Poonam Advani.