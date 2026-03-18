Pragati Srivastava joins Vedang-Naomika's Maddock Films project
What's the story
Maddock Films's upcoming romantic-comedy thriller, starring Vedang Raina and Naomika Saran, will reportedly have another lead actor. According to Bollywood Hungama, Pragati Srivastava has been roped in for a pivotal role. The film is already generating buzz for its unique pairing and genre blend of romance and thrills.
Character dynamics
Both female leads to have equal importance
While details about Srivastava's character are still under wraps, insiders say her role will be parallel to Saran's. This hints at a multi-dimensional plot where both female leads have equally important roles. The film is expected to be a mix of romance, suspense, and drama, a formula that Maddock Films has successfully used in its recent projects.
Projects
Other projects
An official announcement about Srivastava's casting is still awaited. Meanwhile, this will mark Saran's Bollywood debut. On the other hand, Raina is gearing up for his upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial release, Main Vaapas Aaunga, that also features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari. It is expected to hit the theaters on June 12.