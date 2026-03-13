Vedang Raina on playing Sikh character in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
What's the story
Actor Vedang Raina will be seen as a turbaned Sikh character in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. He expressed his excitement about playing a member of the Sikh community, which is known for its bravery and "national pride." The film is set to release on June 12, 2026.
Role preparation
Extensive research and preparation for the role
Raina, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "It is highly flattering to be named along with these legends [Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, who have previously played Sikh characters]." "I am honored to be playing a member of a community known for its valor and national pride." "It took a lot from me. A lot of reading, research, and staying in Punjab. I read about Sikhs and their history, their culture...I learned to tie the turban."
On-set assistance
Know more about the movie
Despite his efforts, Raina admitted, "I must confess I don't do a great job with it, and luckily I had help during shoot. But I did try to learn it and did a moderately decent job." Apart from Raina, Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari. The film is produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment. It will feature music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.