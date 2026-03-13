Vedang Raina on playing Sikh character in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Role preparation

Extensive research and preparation for the role

Raina, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "It is highly flattering to be named along with these legends [Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, who have previously played Sikh characters]." "I am honored to be playing a member of a community known for its valor and national pride." "It took a lot from me. A lot of reading, research, and staying in Punjab. I read about Sikhs and their history, their culture...I learned to tie the turban."