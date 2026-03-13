'Main Vaapas Aaunga' teaser: Diljit, Sharvari lead Partition love story

Film's theme

'Story of a boy and a girl, but...'

The teaser features a voiceover by Dosanjh, who narrates a tale of love that has haunted an elderly man (Shah) for over 78 years. The film promises to explore the depths of human connection through its lead characters, played by Vedang Raina and Sharvari. "This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country," Ali said in a statement.