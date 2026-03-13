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'Main Vaapas Aaunga' teaser: Diljit, Sharvari lead Partition love story

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' teaser: Diljit, Sharvari lead Partition love story

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 13, 2026
02:22 pm
What's the story

Acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali has revealed the first glimpse of his next film, titled Main Vaapas Aaunga. The movie stars actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. It is set to release on June 12, 2026, marking another collaboration between Dosanjh and Ali after Amar Singh Chamkila. The teaser hints at an emotional love story set during India's Partition.

Film's theme

'Story of a boy and a girl, but...'

The teaser features a voiceover by Dosanjh, who narrates a tale of love that has haunted an elderly man (Shah) for over 78 years. The film promises to explore the depths of human connection through its lead characters, played by Vedang Raina and Sharvari. "This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country," Ali said in a statement.

Twitter Post

See the teaser here

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Production details

Crew and production team

The screenplay of Main Vaapas Aaunga has been penned by Ali and Nayanika Mahtani. Sylvester Fonseca is the cinematographer for the film, while Aarti Bajaj handles editing. The film is produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary. It also marks the reunion of Ali, composer AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil after their successful collaborations on films like Tamasha and Rockstar.

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