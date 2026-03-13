'Main Vaapas Aaunga' teaser: Diljit, Sharvari lead Partition love story
What's the story
Acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali has revealed the first glimpse of his next film, titled Main Vaapas Aaunga. The movie stars actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. It is set to release on June 12, 2026, marking another collaboration between Dosanjh and Ali after Amar Singh Chamkila. The teaser hints at an emotional love story set during India's Partition.
Film's theme
'Story of a boy and a girl, but...'
The teaser features a voiceover by Dosanjh, who narrates a tale of love that has haunted an elderly man (Shah) for over 78 years. The film promises to explore the depths of human connection through its lead characters, played by Vedang Raina and Sharvari. "This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country," Ali said in a statement.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
APPLAUSE ENTERTAINMENT - IMTIAZ ALI'S NEXT FILM: 'MAIN VAAPAS AAUNGA' TEASER OUT NOW – 12 JUNE 2026 RELEASE IN CINEMAS... #ImtiazAli returns with a story of love and longing… Titled #MainVaapasAaunga, the— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2026
film stars #DiljitDosanjh, #NaseeruddinShah, #VedangRaina, and #Sharvari.…pic.twitter.com/ciXgzAgAi8
Production details
Crew and production team
The screenplay of Main Vaapas Aaunga has been penned by Ali and Nayanika Mahtani. Sylvester Fonseca is the cinematographer for the film, while Aarti Bajaj handles editing. The film is produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary. It also marks the reunion of Ali, composer AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil after their successful collaborations on films like Tamasha and Rockstar.