Politics in 'Veep' is full-on exaggeration: Here, we decode how

Veep is a political satire that gives a humorous take on the inner workings of government. While the show is entertaining, it often exaggerates for comedic effect. Here are five misconceptions from Veep that don't quite match with real-life politics, giving an insight into how the show differs from reality.

#1 The role of the vice president In Veep, the vice president has a lot of power and influence, often overshadowing the president. In reality, the vice president's role is largely ceremonial and supportive, with limited direct authority. The position is more about advising and assisting rather than leading or making independent decisions.

#2 Political campaigns are not all fun Veep depicts political campaigns as being full of witty banter and lighthearted antics. However, in reality, political campaigns are intense and demanding, with a lot of strategizing and hard work. Candidates spend long hours on the road, delivering speeches, and dealing with media scrutiny. It's a far cry from the carefree vibe shown in the series.

#3 Government decisions are not always quick In Veep, government decisions are often made in a hurry, with little consideration for consequences. However, in reality, policy-making is a complex process that involves multiple layers of approval and debate. Decisions take time as they go through committees and consultations before being implemented.

#4 Media portrayal is exaggerated The media portrayal in Veep is often exaggerated for comedic effect, showing reporters as aggressive and intrusive. While media coverage can be intense during political events, it's not always as confrontational as shown in the show. Journalists aim to report accurately within ethical boundaries.