Next Article
'Cockroach' Sudhir, Sathish likely to enter 'Bigg Boss Kannada 12'
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is almost here, and fans can't stop guessing who'll walk through those famous doors.
Buzz is strong around dog breeder Sathish (known for his ₹20 crore wolf-dog), actor "Cockroach" Sudhir, and comedian "Huli" Karthik possibly joining the lineup.
Host Kichcha Sudeep's promos are only adding to the excitement as premiere day gets closer.
Other names doing rounds; official list drops at launch
Sudhir missed out on previous seasons due to scheduling but says he's open this time if called.
Sathish would be a first-ever from his field on the show, while names like comedian Suraj and numerologist Aravind Ratan are also floating around.
The official contestant list drops at launch—so stay tuned!