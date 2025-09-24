Next Article
Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Bride!' introduces punk, rebellious Frankenstein's bride
Entertainment
The first look at "The Bride!" is here, and it's giving Frankenstein a bold new twist.
Set in 1930s Chicago, Maggie Gyllenhaal's film stars Christian Bale as the lonely monster who enlists Dr. Euphronios to create him a companion.
Enter Jessie Buckley as the platinum-blonde, rebellious bride—her arrival kicks off a wild, punk-fueled love story that shakes up society.
Supporting cast and production details
Alongside Bale and Buckley, you'll spot Peter Sarsgaard, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penelope Cruz.
The movie is produced by Gyllenhaal with Emma Tillinger Koskoff and others.
After switching from Netflix to Warner Bros., "The Bride!" is set for a big-screen debut—hitting theaters and IMAX in North America on March 6, 2026 (internationally from March 4).