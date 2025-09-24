Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Bride!' introduces punk, rebellious Frankenstein's bride Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

The first look at "The Bride!" is here, and it's giving Frankenstein a bold new twist.

Set in 1930s Chicago, Maggie Gyllenhaal's film stars Christian Bale as the lonely monster who enlists Dr. Euphronios to create him a companion.

Enter Jessie Buckley as the platinum-blonde, rebellious bride—her arrival kicks off a wild, punk-fueled love story that shakes up society.