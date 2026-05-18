Veer Pahariya to lead gritty actioner next: Report
What's the story
Veer Pahariya, who debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force last year, is set to star in an action-thriller titled Benaam. The film will be presented by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. According to Pinkvilla, the movie will feature Pahariya in "a rugged anti-hero avatar for the first time," and the actor is likely to undergo a big transformation for this role.
Film details
Preparation for the film is already underway
The character Pahariya will be playing in Benaam has been designed with "a raw and edgy appeal," allowing him to navigate "a darker and more action-oriented space on screen." While the makers are keeping key details about the director, cast, and crew tightly under wraps, preparations for the film are already underway. The music album is expected to play an important role in the film.
Anticipation
Know more about Pahariya
The grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Pahariya, worked as an assistant director on the 2022 film Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Born in 1995, he played an Air Force officer in his debut role, which co-starred Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.