Venjaramoodu's 'Youth' crosses 32cr worldwide on strong word of mouth
Entertainment
Suraj Venjaramoodu's Tamil film Youth is making waves, crossing the ₹32 crore mark worldwide.
Directed by Ken Karunas, this coming-of-age story blends humor and heartfelt moments as it follows a teenager figuring out love and life.
Thanks to strong word of mouth, Youth has kept audiences coming back for more.
'Youth' week1 24.54cr week2 4.11cr
Youth kicked off with an impressive ₹24.54 crore in its first week and hasn't slowed down, pulling in another ₹4.11 crore in its second week so far, even with fewer screenings.
The film's steady run shows just how much it's resonating with fans across India.