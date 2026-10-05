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Home / News / Entertainment News / Venkatesh-Trivikram's 'Aadarsha Kutumbam' postponed indefinitely
Venkatesh-Trivikram's 'Aadarsha Kutumbam' postponed indefinitely
The film was earlier slated for October 9

Venkatesh-Trivikram's 'Aadarsha Kutumbam' postponed indefinitely

By Isha Sharma
Oct 05, 2026
04:18 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated Telugu film Aadarsha Kutumbam - AK 47, starring Venkatesh and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has been postponed indefinitely. The film was earlier slated to release on October 9 but will now be delayed further. Producer Naga Vamsi confirmed the news at a media conference, stating that the decision was made to ensure the project meets its technical expectations.

Postponement reasons

We want to take some more time: Vamsi

Vamsi said, "The film has completed everything. But we want to make a good film, and the film has to do something technically." "So, we decided not to hurry and want to take some more time before releasing it."

"I agree that we confirmed October 9 three days ago. But because of the circumstances, there is no other option."

Social media reactions

On social media discussions about content

Vamsi also addressed the discussions on social media regarding the content released from the movie so far.

He said, "There is a lot being discussed on social media about the clarity of the content that has been released so far."

"We want to make the film with high quality. We are seeing the comments on social media, and for that, we need some more time. We don't want to compromise," he added.

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Release history

Film was earlier pushed from August to October

This is not the first time Aadarsha Kutumbam - AK 47 has postponed its release.

The movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters in August but was later pushed to October 9.

With this latest announcement, the project's release has now been postponed indefinitely, with a new date yet to be revealed.

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