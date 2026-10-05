Venkatesh-Trivikram's 'Aadarsha Kutumbam' postponed indefinitely
What's the story
The much-anticipated Telugu film Aadarsha Kutumbam - AK 47, starring Venkatesh and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has been postponed indefinitely. The film was earlier slated to release on October 9 but will now be delayed further. Producer Naga Vamsi confirmed the news at a media conference, stating that the decision was made to ensure the project meets its technical expectations.
Postponement reasons
We want to take some more time: Vamsi
Vamsi said, "The film has completed everything. But we want to make a good film, and the film has to do something technically." "So, we decided not to hurry and want to take some more time before releasing it."
"I agree that we confirmed October 9 three days ago. But because of the circumstances, there is no other option."
Social media reactions
On social media discussions about content
Vamsi also addressed the discussions on social media regarding the content released from the movie so far.
He said, "There is a lot being discussed on social media about the clarity of the content that has been released so far."
"We want to make the film with high quality. We are seeing the comments on social media, and for that, we need some more time. We don't want to compromise," he added.
Release history
Film was earlier pushed from August to October
This is not the first time Aadarsha Kutumbam - AK 47 has postponed its release.
The movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters in August but was later pushed to October 9.
With this latest announcement, the project's release has now been postponed indefinitely, with a new date yet to be revealed.