Vera Wang, 76, rocks platinum blonde hair at BAFTAs
Vera Wang turned heads at the 2026 BAFTA Awards, rocking a bold platinum blonde hairstyle at age 76.
She stepped onto the red carpet in a white ruched gown, black bolero jacket with dramatic sleeves, and oversized dark sunglasses—proving style really has no age limit.
Wang's career and recent activities
Wang is a legendary designer whose wedding dresses have been worn by stars like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.
She's always experimenting—just before the BAFTAs, she was seen as a brunette in an oversized hat, and last year she debuted a pin-straight platinum blond wig at the 2025 BAFTA nominees reception.
Off the runway, she recently watched Olympic figure skating with her daughter Josephine before heading to London.
Breaking fashion stereotypes
Wang keeps breaking fashion stereotypes about aging by confidently trying new looks and staying vibrant in her seventies.
Her fearless style feels fresh and relatable—a reminder that self-expression doesn't come with an expiration date.