'Verity' teaser: Anne Hathaway-Dakota Johnson lead dark and disturbing thriller
What's the story
Amazon MGM has dropped a teaser for Verity, a psychological thriller based on Colleen Hoover's fourth novel to get the big screen treatment in two years. The film stars Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, an author hired to finish the latest book of best-selling writer Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), who is unable to do so after an accident. As Lowen works on this project, she uncovers a disturbing manuscript that questions Verity's mental health.
Trailer details
Teaser shows how far the characters will go for love
The official teaser shows Lowen wandering around the Crawford family house in a silk robe while Verity sleeps. With Verity bedridden, her husband Jeremy develops a romantic relationship with Lowen. However, during their kiss, Lowen discovers blood on Jeremy's mouth and realizes something more creepy: it's not Jeremy she's kissing, but Verity. The trailer ends with Verity ominously saying, "Darkness ahead."
Box office success
'Verity' is 4th film adaptation of Hoover's novels
Verity is the fourth film adaptation of Hoover's novels in two years, following the box office hits It Ends With Us, Reminders of Him, and Regretting You. The film also stars Brady Wagner, Asel Swango, and Daniel Echevarria. It will be released in theaters on October 2.