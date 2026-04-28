'Verity' teaser: Anne Hathaway-Dakota Johnson lead dark and disturbing thriller

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:09 am Apr 28, 202611:09 am

What's the story

Amazon MGM has dropped a teaser for Verity, a psychological thriller based on Colleen Hoover's fourth novel to get the big screen treatment in two years. The film stars Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, an author hired to finish the latest book of best-selling writer Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), who is unable to do so after an accident. As Lowen works on this project, she uncovers a disturbing manuscript that questions Verity's mental health.