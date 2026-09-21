Versace to launch fashion and beauty label with Revolve Group
Entertainment
Donatella Versace is back with a fresh project: she's launching a new fashion and beauty label alongside Revolve Group, set to debut next year.
After stepping away from the Versace brand in March 2025, she'll take on the role of chief creative officer for this independent venture.
Versace label starts with beauty products
The new label will kick off with beauty products and operate separately from her old brand, giving Donatella more creative freedom.
It's designed for the US, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.
Michael Mente called her "Donatella is one of the defining creative voices of our time," hinting at a digital-first approach that blends content and commerce.
More details are coming soon.