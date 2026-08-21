Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki dies at 94
What's the story
Sowcar Janaki (Sankaramanchi Janaki), the legendary actor who graced Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema for decades, has passed away. She was 94. The news was confirmed by Nadigar Sangam President Nassar on Friday. "Legendary star Sowcar Janaki (94) passed away. Her mortal remains will be placed at Centoph Road, Teyampet, from 5 PM," his statement read.
Health update
She was hospitalized for some time
Recently, actor Kayal Devaraj shared on social media that Janaki was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to health complications.
He also revealed that she was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).
The news of her hospitalization had raised concerns among fans and industry members.
Nadigar Sangam members had visited her during this time to inquire about her well-being.
Career highlights
Her illustrious career in films
Janaki made her film debut with the Telugu movie Shavukaru in 1950.
Her first Tamil film was Valayapathi, released in 1952.
Over the years, she reportedly acted in over 400 films across various languages, including Panam Paduthum Paadu, Mahakavi Kalidas, Ethir Neechal, Thillu Mullu, and Hey Ram.
She most recently starred in the 2023 Telugu film Anni Manchi Sakunamule, led by Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair.
In 2022, she was honored with a Padma Shri for her contribution to cinema.
Family ties
More about Janaki's life and career
Janaki was married to Sankaramanchi Srinivasa Rao, and they have two daughters and a son. Her younger sister, Krishna Kumari, and her granddaughter, Vaishnavi Aravind, also became actors.
After a long career in films, Janaki ventured into television with the 1991 Doordarshan show Oorarinda Rahasyam in Tamil.
Her last TV show was the 2013 Telugu serial Varudhini Parinayam on Zee Telugu.