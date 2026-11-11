'Blue Bloods' actor Stacy Keach dies at 85
What's the story
Stacy Keach, the celebrated Hollywood actor known for his roles in The Bourne Legacy and Blue Bloods, has died at 85. His wife, Malgosia Keach, confirmed that he passed away at their home in Magdalenka, Poland, on Tuesday. She revealed that he had been battling a serious heart condition and heart failure for a long time. "His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives," she said in a statement to Variety.
Manager's tribute
His manager paid tribute to him
Keach's manager paid tribute to the late actor, telling Page Six, "I worked with him for 30 years and will miss him very much."
"He was the most generous and kind person and a truly great actor."
Despite his health issues, Keach continued to work well into his 80s.
His last role was in the 2025 film Jay Kelly, which also starred George Clooney and Adam Sandler.
Career highlights
Keach's impressive theater credits
Keach had a remarkable career in theater, television, and film.
He was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a play for his performance in Indians in 1969.
He also received an Obie Award nomination for distinguished performance by an actor for MacBird! (1967) and Hamlet (1973).
In 2015, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.
Television roles
His work on television
Keach also had memorable roles on television.
He played private detective Mike Hammer on CBS's Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination in 1985.
More recently, he was known for playing Cardinal Kevin Kearns on CBS's Blue Bloods.
His other television credits included Two and a Half Men, Ray Donovan, Prison Break, and a recurring voice role on The Simpsons.
Film roles
Memorable film roles for the late actor
Keach also had memorable film roles. He co-starred with Jeff Bridges in the boxing drama Fat City in 1972.
He appeared in iconic films such as Cheech and Chong's Up in Smoke (1978), American History X (1998) with Edward Norton, and The Bourne Legacy (2012) with Jeremy Renner.
In 2019, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Early life
Early life and education of the late actor
Born in Savannah, Georgia, Keach was drawn to acting from a young age. His father was an actor and director, while his mother was also an actor.
He studied at the University of California, Berkeley, and the Yale School of Drama before training at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.
He is survived by his wife, Malgosia, and their two children, Karolina and Shannon Keach.