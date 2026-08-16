Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen critically ill, on ventilator
What's the story
Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen (70) has been admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, reported PTI. The director of celebrated films like Atmiyo Sajan and Laboratory is currently in a critical condition and has been put on a ventilator. His health has reportedly deteriorated recently, causing concern among his family members and the Bengali film fraternity.
Health issues
Complications began with back injury
Sen's health complications reportedly began years ago with a serious back injury sustained on the set of his film Maya Mridanga.
The injury, initially not considered serious, gradually affected his mobility.
Earlier this year, he developed weakness in his lower body and was diagnosed with a complicated neurological condition after medical tests. This led to major surgery in February.
Career highlights
More about Sen and his works
Born in Kolkata in 1955, Sen made a significant mark on Bengali cinema in the 1990s.
His debut feature film Damu (1997) won the National Award for Best Children's Film.
Two years later, he bagged the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for Atmiyo Swajan (1999).
His films have also won laurels at international film festivals.