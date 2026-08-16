Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen (71) dies after prolonged illness
What's the story
Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen (71), who made his directorial debut with the National Award-winning film Damu, passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital, reported PTI. The news was confirmed by sources at the hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for multiple health complications and was on ventilator support. His condition reportedly deteriorated in recent days after developing complications involving his lungs, heart, and kidneys.
Health decline
His health deteriorated during treatment
Sen was first admitted to a private hospital after injuring his lower back. However, his health reportedly deteriorated during treatment, leading to lung and cardiac complications.
He was later shifted to SSKM Hospital, where he developed kidney-related issues.
A senior doctor at the hospital said, "He had multiple complications and his condition remained critical despite treatment."
Career highlights
Sen's career in films and documentaries
Sen made his feature film debut with Damu in 1996, which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film.
Over the years, he directed several feature films, television serials, and documentaries.
His notable movies include Atmiyo Swajan, Desh, Debipaksha, Krishnakant er Will, Laboratory, and Maya Mridanga.
He also made documentaries on prominent personalities and cultural figures such as Rabindra Sangeet exponent Suchitra Mitra.