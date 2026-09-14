Sameer Anjaan slams 'Dhurandhar' over classic songs in violent scenes

Anjaan also expressed disappointment with some of Bollywood's biggest production houses, including those owned by Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films) and Karan Johar (Dharma Productions).

He said they used to support good music but have now shifted their focus.

"I am more disappointed in the top banners owned by Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar."

"I don't understand what went wrong with them. They too don't concentrate on music anymore," he added.