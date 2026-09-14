Sameer Anjaan slams 'Dhurandhar' over classic songs in violent scenes
What's the story
Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan, who has penned songs like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, has criticized the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar for "misusing" old songs. In a recent interview with Komal Nahta on his YouTube podcast Game Changers, he lamented how Bollywood is treating music these days. He said experienced lyricists are often dismissed as being out of touch with contemporary trends.
Song criticism
'Satyanash kar diya': Anjaan calls out 'Dhurandhar'
Anjaan specifically slammed Dhurandhar for using old songs inappropriately, especially during violent action sequences.
"Films like Dhurandhar have made the situation even worse. Satyanash kar diya. They picked the music and put it in the background," he said.
"They recreated my song Hum Pyaar Karne Waale...in Dhurandhar The Revenge. But on-screen, goliyan chal rahi hain. Gaana kahaan hai?"
"In the trailer of Chauhan, they are playing Jumma Chumma during an action sequence. They recreated my song while firing guns."
Industry concerns
Anjaan disappointed with YRF and Dharma's music treatment
Anjaan also expressed disappointment with some of Bollywood's biggest production houses, including those owned by Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films) and Karan Johar (Dharma Productions).
He said they used to support good music but have now shifted their focus.
"I am more disappointed in the top banners owned by Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar."
"I don't understand what went wrong with them. They too don't concentrate on music anymore," he added.
Box office performance
'Dhurandhar' franchise's box office journey
Despite polarizing reviews, the Dhurandhar franchise has been a commercial success.
The series has reportedly earned over ₹3,000 crore collectively from its two films.
It featured popular old tracks such as Ramba Ho, Piya Tu Ab To Aja, Hum Pyar Karne Wale, and Tamma Tamma, among others.