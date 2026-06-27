He was 73 years old

Veteran filmmaker-actor K Bhagyaraj dies at 73

By Isha Sharma 10:48 am Jun 27, 202610:48 am

What's the story

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday in Chennai due to a heart attack. He was 73. The news of his demise marks a significant loss for the Tamil film industry, where he was acclaimed for his exceptional storytelling and contribution to family entertainers. He is survived by his wife, former actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.