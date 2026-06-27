Veteran filmmaker-actor K Bhagyaraj dies at 73
What's the story
Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday in Chennai due to a heart attack. He was 73. The news of his demise marks a significant loss for the Tamil film industry, where he was acclaimed for his exceptional storytelling and contribution to family entertainers. He is survived by his wife, former actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.
Career recap
His journey in the film industry
Bhagyaraj remained active in public life until his last days, attending actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa just days before his death. He began his film journey as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja before establishing a successful career of his own. Over the course of his illustrious career, Bhagyaraj reportedly directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75 movies.
Cross-industry impact
His legacy and impact on Tamil cinema
Bhagyaraj was known for his distinctive style of middle-class family dramas and socially rooted storytelling that blossomed in the 1980s and 1990s. He is also credited with introducing actors Urvashi and Kalpana to Tamil cinema. His contribution to Tamil cinema was so monumental that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and legendary actor MG Ramachandran (MGR) had hailed Bhagyaraj as his cinematic heir.
Filmography
A look at his notable films
Some of Bhagyaraj's most celebrated films include Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal, Darling, Darling, Darling, Chinna Veedu, Suvarilladha Chiththirangal, and Avasara Police 100, among others. He also made his mark in Hindi cinema by directing Aakhree Raasta (1986), starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role alongside Jaya Prada, Sridevi and Anupam Kher. May he rest in peace.