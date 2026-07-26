Vetrimaaran to team up with Vijay Sethupathi again?

Vetrimaaran is currently busy with the shooting of Arasan, which is progressing at a brisk pace.

The film also stars Sethupathi in a supporting role.

Apart from this project, he also has Vada Chennai 2 in the pipeline with actor Dhanush.

If the reports about his collaboration with Sethupathi turn out to be true, it will be interesting to see where this project fits into his packed schedule.