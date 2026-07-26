Vetrimaaran to team up with Vijay Sethupathi again?
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who is currently busy with his upcoming project Arasan starring Simbu, is reportedly planning to collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi once again. The duo had previously worked together on the acclaimed films Viduthalai and Viduthalai Part 2. Per the latest buzz in Kollywood circles, their new venture will be a rural family entertainer.
Director's lineup
Vetrimaaran is also working on 'Vada Chennai 2'
Vetrimaaran is currently busy with the shooting of Arasan, which is progressing at a brisk pace.
The film also stars Sethupathi in a supporting role.
Apart from this project, he also has Vada Chennai 2 in the pipeline with actor Dhanush.
If the reports about his collaboration with Sethupathi turn out to be true, it will be interesting to see where this project fits into his packed schedule.
Sethupathi's work
Take a look at Sethupathi's upcoming projects
Sethupathi has been busy with a number of projects.
He was recently seen in the silent film Gandhi Talks, directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar and co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swamy.
His upcoming projects include Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 and Mysskin's Train.
He will also be seen in the fantasy drama Pocket Novel, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja and co-starring Raj B Shetty.