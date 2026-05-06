Salman's superhero film in talks with 'The Batman's VFX team
What's the story
Salman Khan's upcoming superhero movie is reportedly in talks with Weta FX for its visual effects. The studio has worked on Hollywood projects like The Avengers and The Batman. If the deal goes through, it could be one of the most visually ambitious films in Indian cinema, reported Mid-Day.
Industry insights
'The studio is known for delivering top-tier work...'
An independent industry source told the portal, "The renowned VFX company Weta FX is currently in discussions to take charge of the visual effects for Raj & DK's upcoming superhero film starring Salman Khan." The source added, "The studio is known for delivering top-tier work on global projects like The Avengers, The Batman, The Last of Us, and Moon Knight, hinting at the film's massive visual scale."
Director duo's journey
About the upcoming film
Bollywood Hungama revealed, "Khan will be seen as a superhero who wants to hang up his cape and retire...But circumstances refuse to let him live in peace." Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, known for their work in The Family Man, Farzi, and Citadel: Honey Bunny, are all set to collaborate with Khan. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.