'Vibe' teaser: Kunal Kemmu promises trademark quirk, Preity brings freshness

The teaser of Vibe introduces us to Hardik (Kemmu) and Bugs (Shrivastava), two unlikely heroes who are thrust into a situation where they must protect the nation from a threat.

Zinta plays a commanding figure who pulls the two deeper into danger.

Given Zinta recently returned to the big screen in Batwara 1947 in a Partition-era character, it's refreshing to see her bag such a different role for her next.

She is a delight to watch!