'Vibe' teaser: Kunal Kemmu promises trademark quirk, Preity brings freshness
What's the story
Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the teaser for Vibe, an action-comedy film written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. The story revolves around two ordinary friends who unexpectedly become the last line of defense for their country. The film stars Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Yashpal Sharma. It will hit theaters on September 18.
Teaser details
What the 'Vibe' teaser shows
The teaser of Vibe introduces us to Hardik (Kemmu) and Bugs (Shrivastava), two unlikely heroes who are thrust into a situation where they must protect the nation from a threat.
Zinta plays a commanding figure who pulls the two deeper into danger.
Given Zinta recently returned to the big screen in Batwara 1947 in a Partition-era character, it's refreshing to see her bag such a different role for her next.
She is a delight to watch!
Film elements
More about the film
The teaser of Vibe promises a blend of high-speed chases, explosive action sequences, and comedic moments. It sets the stage for a story that revolves around chaos, mismatched heroism, and rising stakes as the mission unfolds.
The film is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under their banner Drongo Films.
One can see characteristic humor of Kemmu shining through the 1:20-minute clip.
Production details
Amazon MGM Studios expands theatrical strategy with 'Vibe'
Vibe is another addition to Amazon MGM Studios's theatrical strategy, which includes producing and acquiring films for cinema release.
The studio also creates content exclusively for Prime Video and the MGM+ pay television network.
Drongo Films has been focusing on backing stories that are authentic and character-driven, aiming to balance creative ambition with commercial appeal.