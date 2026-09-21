Tiger Shroff's action film with Remo D'Souza wraps shooting
What's the story
The filming of the upcoming Hindi action movie, produced by Vicky Jain under VJ Frames, has wrapped. The untitled drama stars Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and is directed by Remo D'Souza. Jain expressed his excitement about the project and credited his team for their hard work in bringing this ambitious movie to life. The film marks Jain's production debut.
Statement
Jain praised the entire team
Jain said, "Bringing this film together has been a very special experience for me, especially because it marks my first production under VJ Frames."
"From the energy on set to the scale and ambition of the film, every schedule has pushed us to create something that feels fresh and exciting."
Cast
Meet the cast of upcoming project
The project also stars Elvish Yadav, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pashmina Roshan.
It is being produced by Ankita Lokhande, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta under the banner of Insomnia Films. Lizelle D'Souza serves as the co-producer.
Further details about the movie are expected to be announced soon.
Career
Know more about Jain
Jain is married to Lokhande, who has made her mark in Hindi films and television.
She debuted with the role of Archana Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Lokhande has also acted in dramas like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Baaghi 3, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
In 2023, she participated in Bigg Boss 17 with Jain.