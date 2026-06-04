'My heart sank...': Vicky Kaushal reveals emotional challenges of fatherhood

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently opened up about the emotional challenges of fatherhood. In an interview with Nod magazine, he revealed that he took six weeks off after his son Vihaan Kaushal's birth and recalled the day he returned to work. The actor admitted that it was difficult for him to be away from his child for four days while filming in Wai, nearly 230km from home in Mumbai.

Emotional journey 'There are so many new feelings that surface...' Kaushal said, "My heart sank. It was hard. There are so many new feelings that surface almost on a daily basis because being a parent is new to me." He added, "I understand now when others would say 'yaar, bacha kitna jaldi bada ho raha hai (the child is growing up so quickly).'" "And I would think, 'What you're talking about? Your child is still a year old.' Now I get it."

Parenting philosophy 'He is going to learn by observing...' Kaushal also spoke about his responsibility as a parent. He said, "It occurs to me at the most random moments that (instilling the right values) is now my responsibility toward my son." "He is going to learn by observing how his parents are thinking, talking, and behaving." "So, I've realized whatever you want to see reflected in him has to come in my actions rather than words."

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