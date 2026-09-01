Victoria Beckham's brand turns 1st profit after years of loss
What's the story
Victoria Beckham's fashion and beauty business, Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd, has reported its first operating profit since inception in 2008. The company, led by the former Spice Girl as creative director, recorded an operating profit of £7.3 million in 2025 after years of losses. Beckham told the Financial Times, "We have all worked hard for a long time for this moment of profitability and growth."
Insight
'People don't look at my brand as a celebrity brand'
Beckham told the outlet, "We've been very transparent about the problems that we had in the business but have recovered and are now growing at a sensible pace."
"After 20 years, people don't look at my brand as a celebrity brand anymore."
The company's fashion division saw "strong double-digit growth" overall in 2025, while its beauty division, launched in 2019, delivered one of its strongest performances to date.
Sales surge
Documentary boost and beauty division's success
Last year, a Netflix documentary chronicled her journey to build a fashion brand and achieve profitability.
The series itself helped boost sales "with particularly strong momentum in denim and jersey," according to the accounts.
The beauty division's success was driven by the popularity of her Foundation Drops, which had a 25,000-strong waiting list and doubled the size of the skincare part of the company.
Business turnaround
Financial struggles and support from David Beckham
The documentary also highlighted the challenges Beckham faced in being taken seriously as a designer and entrepreneur, including financial difficulties when the company was "tens of millions in the red."
Her husband, Sir David Beckham, provided financial support during this difficult time.
Beckham later secured a £30 million investment by selling 30% of the company to NEO Investment Partners in 2017, which initiated a restructuring process.
Restructuring efforts
Restructuring and investment impact
NEO Investment Partners, which invested in Beckham's company, undertook a restructuring process.
This included addressing significant waste issues such as "flying chairs from one side of the world to another" and spending "70,000 a year" on office plants.
David Belhassen, chairman of Victoria Beckham Holdings, stated that the business is now well-positioned for its next phase of profitable growth with two complementary growth engines in fashion and beauty.