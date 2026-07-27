Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair win 'Laughter Chefs' Season 3

Zubair took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Goni and others.

In her post, she wrote, "And bittus are the winners of Laughter Chefs!!! Couldn't have, and wouldn't have wanted to do this with anyone else but my Bitti."

"This journey gave me my best buddy, and we got to win it together. Thank you for all the loveeeee everyoneeee!!! Love, BITTUS."