Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair win 'Laughter Chefs' Season 3
What's the story
Television actors Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair have emerged as the winners of Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 3. The duo clinched the title after a thrilling finale on Sunday night. Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show was a unique blend of comedy and cookery where contestants battled through tough recipes, time constraints, and light-hearted rivalry.
Emotional moment
'Wouldn't have wanted to do this with anyone else'
Zubair took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Goni and others.
In her post, she wrote, "And bittus are the winners of Laughter Chefs!!! Couldn't have, and wouldn't have wanted to do this with anyone else but my Bitti."
"This journey gave me my best buddy, and we got to win it together. Thank you for all the loveeeee everyoneeee!!! Love, BITTUS."
Journey reflection
'This show taught me that friendship, kindness, and teamwork...'
Reflecting on her journey, Zubair said, "Laughter Chefs is one of those unique shows where there isn't just one winner or one winning team. While Aly and I may have lifted the trophy, I truly believe every single person associated with this show is a winner."
"We all got emotional during the finale. This show taught me that friendship, kindness, and teamwork are as important as winning."
Winning duo
Their teamwork and consistency helped them stand out
Goni and Zubair's teamwork and consistency helped them stand out among the other pairs.
Zubair was lauded for her eagerness to learn, while Goni brought confidence to the kitchen.
The grand finale was further spiced up by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi, who entered the kitchen to add more fun to the night.
Arjun Bijlani, Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav, and Karan Kundrra, among others, were also a part of the show.