Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' eyes Valentine's release
What's the story
Director Vignesh Shivan's much-anticipated romantic drama, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), is reportedly eyeing a release on February 12, just in time for Valentine's Day weekend, reported IANS. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding the release date.
Release history
'Love Insurance Kompany' faced multiple release delays
The film has seen several postponements since its initial release date of September 18 last year. The makers then decided to shift the release to October 17 for Deepavali. However, they had to delay it again as another Ranganathan starrer, Dude, was also set to release on that day. Eventually, LIK's release was pushed to December 18 last year and then again to February this year.
Film details
'Love Insurance Kompany' features an impressive cast and crew
LIK is a highly-anticipated romantic entertainer produced by actor Nayanthara, who is also Shivan's wife. Apart from Ranganathan and Shetty, the film also stars Gouri Kishen and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles. The technical team includes cinematography by Ravivarman, music by Anirudh, editing by Pradeep Ragav, and stunts choreographed by Peter Hein.