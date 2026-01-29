Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' eyes Valentine's release

Release history

'Love Insurance Kompany' faced multiple release delays

The film has seen several postponements since its initial release date of September 18 last year. The makers then decided to shift the release to October 17 for Deepavali. However, they had to delay it again as another Ranganathan starrer, Dude, was also set to release on that day. Eventually, LIK's release was pushed to December 18 last year and then again to February this year.