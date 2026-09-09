'Samuk': Viineet Kumar Siingh added to Akshay Kumar starrer
What's the story
The cast of the upcoming sci-fi alien survival-action thriller, Samuk, led by Akshay Kumar, is expanding. Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh has joined the ensemble in a key role, reported Variety India. The film will be directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures.
Role details
Siingh's role to be pivotal to narrative
While the specifics of Siingh's character remain undisclosed, it has been revealed that he will be joining Kumar on a major mission in the film.
His role is said to be pivotal to the narrative, with the two characters sharing one of the strongest and most important bonds in the film.
The movie has been under development for over two years and is currently being shot in London.
Casting insight
'His presence brings a different energy to the ensemble'
A source close to the project said, "Viineet has a certain rawness and physicality that makes him a very interesting fit for a film like Samuk."
"His presence brings a different energy to the ensemble, and the part requires an actor who can bring intensity without overplaying it."
The insider added that the casting of Samuk is being shaped by a clear creative vision.
Production details
Everything to know about the film
Samuk marks the reunion of Kumar and producer Shah after a gap of 13 years.
The film is being positioned as an ambitious genre spectacle, blending science fiction with visceral action, survival, and horror elements.
It is expected to release theatrically in 2027.
Siingh's previous works include Mukkabaaz, Gangs of Wasseypur, Gold, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, among others.