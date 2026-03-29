Viineet Kumar Siingh joins Aneet in 'Shakti Shalini': Report

Character insight

Siingh to play the antagonist?

Siingh has reportedly already begun filming for his role in Shakti Shalini. His character as the antagonist is expected to add depth to the storyline. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is part of the Maddock Horror Universe, which also includes Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2 and Thamma. It will be a reunion for Jethwa and Padda after Salaam Venky.