Viineet Kumar Siingh joins Aneet in 'Shakti Shalini': Report
What's the story
Viineet Kumar Siingh, known for his roles in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Sunny Deol's Jaat, has joined the cast of the upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, reported Variety India. The film is headlined by Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa. This marks another big project for Siingh after his recent appearance in Netflix's Hello Bachhon.
Character insight
Siingh to play the antagonist?
Siingh has reportedly already begun filming for his role in Shakti Shalini. His character as the antagonist is expected to add depth to the storyline. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is part of the Maddock Horror Universe, which also includes Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2 and Thamma. It will be a reunion for Jethwa and Padda after Salaam Venky.
Teaser insights
'Shakti Shalini' was announced for December 2026 release
The plot of Shakti Shalini remains undisclosed, but the teaser released during Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma suggests that Padda's character will be a formidable force. The film is currently scheduled for a December 24 release, though this may change due to competition from Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's King on the same day.