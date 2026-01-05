Viineet Kumar Siingh, Saiyami Kher reunite for new film

Siingh recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from the first day of shooting on Instagram . The images showed the team performing a puja, with Siingh and Kher performing aarti. One clip captured an emotional moment where Siingh appeared overwhelmed and hugged Phadnis. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin . It's backed by Reel Euphoria and Knight Sky Movies.

Career reflections

Siingh recently spoke about his past struggles

In a recent interview on Yuvaa's roundtable show Be A Man, Yaar, Siingh opened up about the difficult phase of his early career. He revealed that he had to take on many small and unusual jobs to survive in the industry. Siingh even worked as a body double for Suniel Shetty and did background roles that often went unnoticed. He was last seen in a cameo role in Tere Ishk Mein.