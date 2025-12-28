'Played a...dead body': Viineet Kumar gets candid about Bollywood struggle

Viineet Kumar Siingh , who recently tasted success with Chhaava and Superboys of Malegaon, has opened up about his struggles in Bollywood . Speaking at Yuvaa's All Star Roundtable, he spoke about the tough choices he had to make early in his career. "I have played Suniel Shetty 's duplicate and even a dead body for Sanjay Dutt ," he revealed.

Struggle Siingh shared an anecdote from 2004 Siingh recalled, "Ishaan [Khatter] is sitting here. In 2004, he was a kid, and I used to bring him to the set in my lap when I was the assistant director on Waah Life Ho To Aisi." "It was my dream to work as an actor, but circumstances do not always allow you. There are situations where survival is important. Your story survives if you survive." "Just keep the flame alive in you and keep moving forward. That is important."

Career beginnings Siingh's early career and survival jobs Siingh started his acting journey with a small role in the 2002 film Pitaah. He then did several minor roles over the next decade. He gained some recognition with a supporting role in Anurag Kashyap's cult film Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) before stepping into the lead actor spotlight with Mukkabaaz (2018).