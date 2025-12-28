'Played a...dead body': Viineet Kumar gets candid about Bollywood struggle
Viineet Kumar Siingh, who recently tasted success with Chhaava and Superboys of Malegaon, has opened up about his struggles in Bollywood. Speaking at Yuvaa's All Star Roundtable, he spoke about the tough choices he had to make early in his career. "I have played Suniel Shetty's duplicate and even a dead body for Sanjay Dutt," he revealed.
Siingh recalled, "Ishaan [Khatter] is sitting here. In 2004, he was a kid, and I used to bring him to the set in my lap when I was the assistant director on Waah Life Ho To Aisi." "It was my dream to work as an actor, but circumstances do not always allow you. There are situations where survival is important. Your story survives if you survive." "Just keep the flame alive in you and keep moving forward. That is important."
Siingh started his acting journey with a small role in the 2002 film Pitaah. He then did several minor roles over the next decade. He gained some recognition with a supporting role in Anurag Kashyap's cult film Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) before stepping into the lead actor spotlight with Mukkabaaz (2018).
Siingh's journey to fame has been a long one, with him earning acclaim through OTT platforms in series like Bard of Blood and Rangbaaz. However, it was his role as Kavi Kalash in Chhaava that finally brought him commercial success and critical acclaim. The film was one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. He was last seen in a special appearance in Tere Ishk Mein.