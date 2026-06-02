Vijan denies lesbian romance in 'Cocktail 2' ahead of release

Sanon Mandanna stress friendship, Vijan clarifies

Mandanna shared that her real-life friendship with Sanon began at the gym and has only grown stronger.

Sanon said she feels disappointed when close female friendships get misread.

Adajania even joked about their chemistry on set, calling Shahid Kapoor the "third wheel."

Producer Vijan explained that Cocktail 2 actually follows two love stories, one old, one new, not a same-sex relationship.