Vijan denies lesbian romance in 'Cocktail 2' ahead of release
The Cocktail 2 trailer dropped, and fans started buzzing about a possible lesbian storyline between Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's characters.
But at the trailer launch, Dinesh Vijan firmly put those rumors to rest: no same-sex romance here, while Homi Adajania said he would have liked to make a lesbian love story with Kriti and Rashmika.
The film is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.
Sanon Mandanna stress friendship, Vijan clarifies
Mandanna shared that her real-life friendship with Sanon began at the gym and has only grown stronger.
Sanon said she feels disappointed when close female friendships get misread.
Adajania even joked about their chemistry on set, calling Shahid Kapoor the "third wheel."
Producer Vijan explained that Cocktail 2 actually follows two love stories, one old, one new, not a same-sex relationship.