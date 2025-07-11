Next Article
Vijay Antony's 'Shakthi Thirumagan' set for September release
Vijay Antony is back with his 25th film, Shakthi Thirumagan—a neo-political thriller hitting screens on September 5.
Directed by Arun Prabhu (of Aruvi and Vaazhl fame), the movie is also titled Bhadrakaali in Telugu.
Fans are excited to see what this duo brings next.
Teaser shows birth of a child, national scam
The teaser hints at a gripping plot that starts with a child's birth and spirals into a national scam, with everyone trying to figure out who "Kittu" really is.
Antony leads the cast while also producing and composing music.
The film features Vaagai Chandrasekar, Trupthi Ravindra, and Sunil Kripalani, promising an intense ride from start to finish.