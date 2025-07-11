Vijay Antony's 'Shakthi Thirumagan' set for September release

Teaser shows birth of a child, national scam

The teaser hints at a gripping plot that starts with a child's birth and spirals into a national scam, with everyone trying to figure out who "Kittu" really is.

Antony leads the cast while also producing and composing music.

The film features Vaagai Chandrasekar, Trupthi Ravindra, and Sunil Kripalani, promising an intense ride from start to finish.