Next Article
Boney Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to Sridevi
Boney Kapoor just shared a heartfelt Instagram post for his late wife, Sridevi, calling her "Empress" alongside a throwback photo.
Even over seven years after her passing, this simple gesture shows how much she still means to him and why she's remembered as a true icon.
Post is also about the impact she had on his life
Kapoor's post isn't just about missing Sridevi—it's also about the impact she had on his life.
He's talked before about how her support pushed him to get healthier, while also opening up about the pressures she faced as an actor, like crash dieting that affected her health.