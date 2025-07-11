Page Loader

Boney Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to Sridevi

Boney Kapoor just shared a heartfelt Instagram post for his late wife, Sridevi, calling her "Empress" alongside a throwback photo.
Even over seven years after her passing, this simple gesture shows how much she still means to him and why she's remembered as a true icon.

Post is also about the impact she had on his life

Kapoor's post isn't just about missing Sridevi—it's also about the impact she had on his life.
He's talked before about how her support pushed him to get healthier, while also opening up about the pressures she faced as an actor, like crash dieting that affected her health.

Sridevi's legacy lives on through daughters Janhvi, Khushi

Sridevi's influence is still strong through their daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, who are carving out their own paths in Bollywood.
Kapoor's tribute is a reminder of both her public legacy and the personal loss felt by those closest to her.