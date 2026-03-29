Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna resume 'Ranabaali' shooting

Professionalism

'They are just co-stars...'

A source from the film's unit revealed to the outlet that Deverakonda and Mandanna are treating each other as co-stars on set. "They don't take 'together' breaks. They are not pausing the shooting to spend time together. They are just co-stars on the set," said the insider. The film is crucial for Deverakonda, who hasn't had a successful film since Geetha Govindam in 2018, which also starred Mandanna.