Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna resume 'Ranabaali' shooting
What's the story
Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have resumed shooting for their upcoming film Ranabaali. The period action drama, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is currently being filmed in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The couple has reportedly been "exceptionally professional" on set and is not taking any breaks to spend more time together, revealed Bollywood Hungama.
Professionalism
'They are just co-stars...'
A source from the film's unit revealed to the outlet that Deverakonda and Mandanna are treating each other as co-stars on set. "They don't take 'together' breaks. They are not pausing the shooting to spend time together. They are just co-stars on the set," said the insider. The film is crucial for Deverakonda, who hasn't had a successful film since Geetha Govindam in 2018, which also starred Mandanna.
Dedication
Mandanna is putting extra effort into 'Ranabaali'
A friend of the couple revealed that Mandanna is aware of the importance of Ranabaali for Deverakonda and is putting in extra effort. "Ranabaali must work for Vijay, and Rashmika knows it. She is putting her all, and then some more, into the project," said the friend. Ranabaali is scheduled to hit theaters on September 11, 2026.